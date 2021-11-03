Decentral Games (DG) Trading 37% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded up 37% against the dollar. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for about $471.61 or 0.00759178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $163.51 million and $2.54 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.86 or 0.00081866 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00073544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00101053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,031.34 or 0.99855192 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,508.81 or 0.07258067 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 346,695 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

