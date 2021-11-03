Deborah Marson Sells 517 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Deborah Marson sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $23,978.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Deborah Marson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $27,678.00.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 532.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

