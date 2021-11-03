Dawson Geophysical (DWSN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 101.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

DWSN stock opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. Dawson Geophysical has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $4.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $55.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. It offers planning and design, project management, permitting, surveying, field operations, support services, processing, and gravity and magnetic data. The company was founded by L. Decker Dawson in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

