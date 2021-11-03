DA Davidson Cuts trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target to $3.00

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $3.25 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of trivago from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.81.

TRVG stock opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59. trivago has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.88.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that trivago will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

