Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells $179,000.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $179,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert I. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $145,600.00.

CYTK traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,179. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.31. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $39.46.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,488,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,250,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,123,000 after buying an additional 108,816 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,561,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,569,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 58.2% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 565,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,706,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

