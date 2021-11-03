Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.60

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 54221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.90.

About Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.