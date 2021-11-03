CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Troyen A. Brennan Sells 28,159 Shares

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $5.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.34. 16,928,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,281,935. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $60.22 and a 12 month high of $96.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

