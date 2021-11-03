CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Troyen A. Brennan Sells 28,159 Shares

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $5.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.34. 16,928,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,281,935. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $60.22 and a 12 month high of $96.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.
Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.