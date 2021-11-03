CUTcoin (CUT) Price Down 3% This Week

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $44.49 million and $10.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00042138 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.40 or 0.00108192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000621 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00016475 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $270.57 or 0.00427972 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00044764 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 153,175,790 coins and its circulating supply is 149,175,790 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

