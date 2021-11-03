Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Customers Bancorp is a bank holding company of Customers Bank, a state-chartered bank in Pennsylvania. It provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. The company offers depository products, commercial lending products, specialty lending products and consumer lending. In addition, the company offers other financial services, including Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier services, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services, as well as cash management services comprising account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The bank has its branches in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. Customers Bancorp is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. “

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

CUBI has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE CUBI traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.05. 331,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day moving average is $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.52. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $56.49.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $79,762.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,996,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 82,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.