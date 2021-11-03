Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 EPS.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $6.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.48. 1,236,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.39 and a 200-day moving average of $242.49. Cummins has a 12 month low of $216.41 and a 12 month high of $277.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

