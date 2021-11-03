Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 25.9% against the US dollar. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $326,265.39 and $465.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

