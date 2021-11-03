Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $554.03 Million

Analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will report $554.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $547.40 million and the highest is $559.10 million. Crocs reported sales of $411.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Crocs.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The firm had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

NASDAQ:CROX traded up $5.90 on Friday, hitting $173.30. 1,324,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,103. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Crocs has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $175.25. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.75.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $322,582.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,381 shares of company stock worth $4,200,147. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Further Reading: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crocs (CROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.