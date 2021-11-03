Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.05 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Criteo updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:CRTO traded up $7.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,419,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,143. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.22. Criteo has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $46.65.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRTO. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

