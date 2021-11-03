Credit Suisse Group Increases Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Price Target to $25.00

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $22.50 to $25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.78.

RMBS opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. Rambus has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -173.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.09.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Rambus will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $48,236.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Rambus by 0.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 14.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 4.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

