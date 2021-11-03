Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.14.
CRARY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €15.50 ($18.24) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €16.00 ($18.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.82) to €17.00 ($20.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($18.24) to €15.90 ($18.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.
CRARY opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. Crédit Agricole has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $8.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.85.
About Crédit Agricole
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.