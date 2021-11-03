Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.14.

CRARY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €15.50 ($18.24) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €16.00 ($18.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.82) to €17.00 ($20.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($18.24) to €15.90 ($18.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

CRARY opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. Crédit Agricole has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $8.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Research analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crédit Agricole

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

