Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.67.

OFC stock opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $30.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.95.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,154,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,379 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,444,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 238.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,008,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 710,126 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,003,000 after acquiring an additional 674,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,568,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,389,000 after acquiring an additional 665,514 shares during the last quarter.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

