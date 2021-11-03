CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Position Boosted by Northwood Liquid Management LP

Northwood Liquid Management LP grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,607 shares during the quarter. CorePoint Lodging makes up about 1.1% of Northwood Liquid Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Northwood Liquid Management LP owned approximately 0.83% of CorePoint Lodging worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPLG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of CPLG traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.99. 3,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,252. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.88.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CorePoint Lodging Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

