Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Raised to C$4.25 at Scotiabank

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CMMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.06.

Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at C$3.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.61. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.10 and a 1 year high of C$5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$791.28 million and a P/E ratio of 7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

