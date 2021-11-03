Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 53,476 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 633,672 shares.The stock last traded at $17.51 and had previously closed at $17.64.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VLRS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.30.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter worth approximately $397,000. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.