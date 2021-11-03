CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($3.90), Fidelity Earnings reports. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CEIX traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,841. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $826.49 million, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.84. CONSOL Energy has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $36.23.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CEIX. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CONSOL Energy stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.25% of CONSOL Energy worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.