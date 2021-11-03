Conduent (CNDT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Conduent to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Conduent has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 15.66%. On average, analysts expect Conduent to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Conduent alerts:

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. Conduent has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.54 and a beta of 1.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conduent stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of Conduent worth $9,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

CNDT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.