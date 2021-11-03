Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.13% and a negative return on equity of 33.97%.

NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.28. 30,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,221. The stock has a market cap of $107.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.40. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Get Condor Hospitality Trust alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment and ownership of select-service, limited-service, extended stay and compact full service hotels. The firm also engages in the business of owning equity interests in hotel properties The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Norfolk, NE.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.