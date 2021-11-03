Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CRK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 50,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.30. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $11.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 83.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 603,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 93.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 42,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 36.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRK shares. TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. US Capital Advisors raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.84.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

