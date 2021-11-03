Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Community West Bancshares has raised its dividend by 25.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWBC traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.17. 1,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $113.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. Community West Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.56 million for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 26.03%.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

