Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $89.55 and last traded at $89.40, with a volume of 12925 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.21.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMA. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.44 and its 200-day moving average is $75.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $484,105.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $461,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,672 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,739,000 after purchasing an additional 298,713 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,768,000 after purchasing an additional 337,917 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.2% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,667,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,270,000 after purchasing an additional 32,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,560,000 after purchasing an additional 72,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 7.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,203,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,231,000 after acquiring an additional 144,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

