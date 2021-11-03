Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.22 Per Share

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comcast in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the cable giant will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.13. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Comcast’s FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.54.

Comcast stock opened at $52.64 on Monday. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $241.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in Comcast by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 41,169 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Comcast by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 344,966 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $19,294,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Comcast by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,971 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

