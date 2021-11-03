Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Short Interest Down 16.8% in October

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the September 30th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 26.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 999,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,617,000 after acquiring an additional 207,069 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 33.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 351,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 87,546 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 103,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 402,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 17,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RFI stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,662. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.68. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $18.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

