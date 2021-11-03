ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the September 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 358.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period.

LRGE traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $60.69. 3,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,238. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $60.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.14.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.