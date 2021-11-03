Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarivate Analytics PLC operates as an information services and analytics company. It offers scientific, patient and academic research, as well as intelligence, domain and brand protection and intellectual property management solutions. Clarivate Analytics PLC, formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp, is based in Jersey, Channel Islands. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarivate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE CLVT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,117,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.29. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 3,033.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

