Cindy Blackstone Sells 956 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Stock

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) insider Cindy Blackstone sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $39,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SBSI opened at $41.59 on Wednesday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.81.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 42.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBSI. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.82 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

