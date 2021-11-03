Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Get Chuy's alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens cut their price target on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Chuy’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.75.

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $584.71 million, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 2.11. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $20.54 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.17.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $108.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.28 million. On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter worth $233,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter worth $200,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

About Chuy’s

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chuy’s (CHUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.