Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

NYSE CHGG traded down $30.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.12. 76,950,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,550. Chegg has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -80.30, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 18.64 and a quick ratio of 18.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.25 and its 200-day moving average is $78.19.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $74.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.39.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

