Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,253 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Cerner by 13.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cerner by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,831,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,670,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cerner by 92.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Cerner by 4.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,772,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cerner by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $76.67 on Wednesday. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $67.96 and a one year high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.51.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

CERN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $219,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,339.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,275 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.