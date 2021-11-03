Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $109.80 Million

Equities analysts predict that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will post sales of $109.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $109.00 million. Century Casinos posted sales of $95.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year sales of $376.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $371.10 million to $381.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $442.60 million, with estimates ranging from $442.00 million to $443.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. Century Casinos had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNTY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, VP Andreas Terler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $354,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNTY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Century Casinos by 465.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 626,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 515,874 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Century Casinos by 658.8% during the first quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 591,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 513,893 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Century Casinos by 38.9% during the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 928,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 259,893 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Century Casinos by 1,386.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 252,140 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 58.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 164,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

CNTY traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $15.82. 137,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,313. Century Casinos has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $468.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 3.03.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

