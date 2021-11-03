Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.78

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.78 and last traded at $58.96, with a volume of 1442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.67.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a market cap of $918.69 million, a PE ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 2.47.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $295,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,939.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,372,800 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 836.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 519,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 463,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 1,019.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 107,177 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 96,557 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 91,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 773,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,642,000 after acquiring an additional 89,190 shares in the last quarter. 28.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

