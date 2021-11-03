Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.39

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 42573 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

CPYYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Centrica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a 55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

