Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.23

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 7110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

CELTF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 target price on Centamin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Centamin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.59.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

About Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

