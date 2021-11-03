Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120,000.00

Analysts predict that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) will report $120,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Celsion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $130,000.00. Celsion reported sales of $130,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsion will report full-year sales of $500,000.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $500,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Celsion.

Get Celsion alerts:

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,444.40% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsion in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

CLSN stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.92. 448,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,836,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. Celsion has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $3.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsion by 59.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 424,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Celsion by 110.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 270,616 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Celsion by 72.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 50,391 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Celsion in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Celsion in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 10.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celsion

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsion (CLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.