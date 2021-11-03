Celo Market Cap Achieves $2.18 Billion (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last week, Celo has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a total market capitalization of $2.18 billion and approximately $55.53 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can now be bought for approximately $6.28 or 0.00009935 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00079132 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00074641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.46 or 0.00101962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,250.37 or 1.00044783 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,594.16 or 0.07266701 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002863 BTC.

About Celo

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 347,297,758 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

