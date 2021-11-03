CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.CDK Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.700-$2.900 EPS.

Shares of CDK Global stock traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $43.52. 1,837,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,464. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $39.78 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average of $47.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. The company had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

CDK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of CDK Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.20.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CDK Global stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 505,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.42% of CDK Global worth $84,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

