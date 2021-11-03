Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

NYSE CTLT traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $136.01. The stock had a trading volume of 803,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,417. Catalent has a 52-week low of $91.87 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.28 and a 200-day moving average of $119.31.

Get Catalent alerts:

In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 825 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $108,182.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $309,138.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,584 shares of company stock worth $28,636,331 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Catalent stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 114.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Catalent worth $34,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTLT. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.