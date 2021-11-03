Cat Token (CAT) Price Hits $0.84 on Top Exchanges

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 50.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Cat Token has a market capitalization of $5.50 million and $1.11 million worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cat Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00001337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cat Token has traded up 359.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.09 or 0.00330525 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000517 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Cat Token

CAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

