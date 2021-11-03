Caspian (CSP) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,611.00

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Caspian has a market capitalization of $11.08 million and approximately $7,611.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian coin can now be bought for $0.0247 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00050484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.86 or 0.00220560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00098156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011751 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

