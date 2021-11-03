Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.060-$0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $394 million-$404 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $367.75 million.

Several research firms recently commented on CASA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ:CASA traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $6.71. The stock had a trading volume of 242,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,596. The stock has a market cap of $573.89 million, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82. Casa Systems has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $13.15.

In other Casa Systems news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $453,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Casa Systems stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.05% of Casa Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

