Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Issues Earnings Results

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

CASA traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.08. 833,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,388. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $520.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CASA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

In related news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $462,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Casa Systems stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Casa Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

