Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carrier Global in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann forecasts that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $52.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.40. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $58.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,915,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,900,000 after purchasing an additional 697,882 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,443 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,452,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,422,000 after acquiring an additional 88,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

