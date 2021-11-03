CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.56.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARG. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.32. 52,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,770. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.81. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $36.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.81.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $83,962.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 3,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $122,990.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 587,590 shares of company stock valued at $18,821,497 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 38.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.