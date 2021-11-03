Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target Cut to C$295.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$300.00 to C$295.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CGJTF. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$235.00 to C$245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Cargojet from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Cargojet to a hold rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $229.43.

Get Cargojet alerts:

CGJTF opened at $144.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.65. Cargojet has a 1 year low of $124.40 and a 1 year high of $186.62.

Cargojet, Inc provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.