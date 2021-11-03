Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.31 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will announce $63.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.95 million and the highest is $67.10 million. Cardiovascular Systems reported sales of $60.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year sales of $295.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $292.50 million to $299.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $335.95 million, with estimates ranging from $323.90 million to $347.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CSII has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.61. The stock had a trading volume of 317,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,890. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.14 and a beta of 0.88. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $48.28.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

