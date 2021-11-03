Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P. is an international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals. Their fleet of product tankers is fully chartered under medium- to long-term time and bareboat charters. With their modern, state-of-the-art fleet and built-in growth through contracted acquisitions of additional vessels and the potential drop-down of optional vessels from the owner of their General Partner, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., they are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth dynamics of the product tanker industry, worldwide, as well as pending regulatory changes. “

CPLP stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 86,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,340. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52. Capital Product Partners has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $256.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 40.60%. The business had revenue of $37.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.74 million. Research analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 19.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 83,262 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 149.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 32.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the period. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

